Celebrity birthdays: Alicia Silverstone turns 38

Happy birthday, Alicia Silverstone! As the Clueless actress turns 38, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Alicia, and for you...

This is what Alicia, who is a Libra, can expect today:

Sometimes, we get a chance to look before we leap - and, sometimes, we just have to leap! We can, though, stand at the edge of a precipice for a long time, calculating trajectory, wind resistance and the possibility of making a safe, soft landing. And when we finally jump, we can discover that the reality is very different to the theory. Likewise, when circumstances give us no option other than to 'go for it', we can cover distances that might once have seemed impossible. This week, you'll be amazed at what can happen.

Alicia Silverstone first shot to fame in 1995 as the star of Clueless, a teen drama which unexpectedly became a sleeper hit with critical acclaim.

Prior to Clueless, Alicia had worked on the TV show The Wonder Years and made a breakthrough with The Crush, which earned her two MTV Movie Awards.

Throughout the rest of the 1990s Alicia worked closely with Columbia Pictures who allowed her to work with her own production company, and she also starred in the commercially successful Batman and Robin with George Clooney.

In 2002 Alicia made her first appearance on Broadway as the star of The Graduate with Kathleen Turner and Jason Biggs, and then went on to continue her stage career with Speed The Plow and Boston Marriage, before gaining acclaim for her role in Time Stands Still in 2010.

Alicia is also a noted philanthropist and animal rights activist, and set up a sanctuary for rescued pets in Los Angeles.

She created the website called The Kind Life which aims to promote living a healthy and happy life, and she has written several books which accompany the website, including The Kind Diet.

In 2005 Alicia married her long term partner Christopher Jarecki. The pair have one son, Bear Blu.

