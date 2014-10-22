The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode three

After a double blow for the boys' team last week, the Apprentice candidates are gearing up for their third task of the series.



Ahead of Wednesday night's episode, HELLO! Online takes a sneak peek at what's in store for the 17 remaining hopefuls…





CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE



The task – home fragrance



It's an early start for the candidates, who are summoned to the Royal Exchange – home to some of the biggest names in luxury goods.



There they are given details of their third task; to create their own range of home fragrance products.



Following last week's double elimination, Lord Sugar decides it's time to mix up the teams. Bianca, Roisin, Nuran and Lindsay are moved over to Team Summit, while Daniel, Felipe and Steven are put on Team Tenacity.



The candidates then have two days to create new fragrances and make some sales. But there's drama as pricing strategies fall apart, tempers flare, and an extraordinary admission rocks the boardroom…



Top moments of episode three



- Daniel and Steven disagree about whether Steven undercut Daniel's pitch, or saved it.



- Advisor Karren steps in to ensure James' price points don't mislead the public.



- Katie's team are pulled up by a client on their wonky labels.



- Roisin answers a call from her sub-team in the middle of a sale.



Best quotes



Katie's PM pitch to Team Tenacity – "I'm happy to put myself forward as somebody who is obsessive about the smell of my home. And I don't mean that in a light-hearted way."



Nick Hewer on Team Tenacity's proposal to name their brand British Breeze – "Green tea from China, Aloe Vera from Africa, Lemongrass from Thailand… Well, let's call it British Breeze."



James' preparation for a day of selling candles and diffusers to the public – "We've got a table, we've got our product, we've got two handsome men – we're in business."



Karren ensures James' price points for the public aren't misleading – "Where have you retailed them (the candles) at £45? You haven't. So you can't say it's a recommended retail price because you haven't retailed them at that price, so take it down because it's misleading."