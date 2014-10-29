The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode four

Just three episodes in, and there have already been two double eliminations in The Apprentice.



The 15 remaining candidates will be hoping to fare better as they gear up for the fourth task of the series…





The task – Making Money Online: creating a video channel



The teams are summoned to London's oldest surviving music hall, where they are set a 21st century task by Lord Sugar – to create their own video channels for YouTube.



Team Tenacity decide to focus on fitness, while Team Summit choose cooking – utilising the comic talents of one of their number.



The teams pull out all the stops for maximum clicks, joining forces with YouTube stars, well-known cooks and teenage heart-throbs in the hope of hiking up their hits.



They must then pitch to a website for promotion before heading back to the boardroom to find out which channel went viral. The losing team have a fight on their hands as Lord Sugar runs out of patience – but who will survive the battle with the boss? And who will hear the fateful words, 'You're Fired'?



Top moments of episode 4



- Team Tenacity's decision to brand their video Fat Daddy's Fitness Hell.



- James competing with YouTube star Oli White in a banana split eating competition.



- Team Tenacity's realisation they have submitted their video without a name or description.



Best quotes



Felipe's pitch to Team Tenacity: "I've got an idea: Daddy Fit in a Week. I think that we have two strengths in this team in that we have a fantastic fitness instructor (Katie), and you have a 'fat daddy' (himself) who has always wanted to look better. I wouldn't have to act, I would just have to be me."



Nick Hewer on James' role as one of Team Summit's presenters: "James was picked as one of the presenters as he can act the idiot. Was it meant to be funny? Absolutely. But would anyone else think it were funny?"



Karren Brady on Team Tenacity's concept: "They had a really clear vision this morning, Felipe's the 'fat daddy, look at me I can't get fit'. It would be funny, it would be entertaining, it would be informative. But it actually feels quite cruel watching it. I think they've really missed the mark on this one."



Daniel's thoughts on how to pitch their Fat Daddy video to an entertainment website: "I genuinely believe they liked the concept, our only problem could be the offensive part."