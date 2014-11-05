The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode five

Last week, the candidates on The Apprentice were left reeling when Lord Sugar decided to fire three from the group. But it's back to business as the 12 remaining hopefuls gear up for the fifth task of the series…



The Task – Coach Tours



This week, the two teams are tasked with devising, selling tickets for and running coach tours outside of London.





Team Tenacity choose to head to Oxfordshire to arrange a trip around Blenheim Palace and a river cruise. Team Summit, meanwhile, opt for a historical journey through Kent, including a visit to Anne Boleyn's house.



Half the teams set out to secure discounts on entry fees and swot up on some historical facts, while the others are tasked with selling tickets to tourists in London.



When the big day dawns, the candidates must juggle entertaining customers, providing informative tours, selling merchandise and making and serving lunch – all within a strict time frame.



Top moments of episode five



James and Sanjay singing 'Wheels on the Bus' to the suffering coach tour customers.



Guests falling asleep during the Felipe-hosted river cruise.



Team Summit having to end their tour when guests are only halfway through the last attraction.



Best quotes



Mark on Daniel's lacklustre sales: "That is horrendous… The best thing that boy's sold all day is himself to us (as PM)… and then nothing since."



Felipe on the tour uniforms: "We look like the crew of a really expensive airline."



Karren Brady on Team Summit's tour: "I'm just recovering from the coach journey from hell. This was sold as a history tour, there's people of all ages interested in history, we get on the coach, and what do we get? 'One man went to mow', and 'Wheels on the bus!'"



Nick Hewer on Team Tenacity's lunch: "If somebody pays £99.50 for a day out, including lunch, could they reasonably expect something slightly better than this?!"