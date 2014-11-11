I'm A Celebrity… full line-up revealed

The line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity... has been revealed.



The 14th season's campmates include Melanie Sykes, Coronation Street star Craig Charles and former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson.



The ten contestants have now landed safely in Australia ahead of the start of the ITV show on Sunday, with TOWIE star Gemma Collins the last to jet in on Tuesday morning.





(From left) Kendra Wilkinson, Craig Charles, Melanie Sykes and Tinchy Stryder



She is set to join the likes of rapper Tinchy Stryder, BBC newsreader Michael Buerk, and retired footballer Jimmy Bullard in the camp as they prepare to face their fears in a bid to become the new king or queen of the jungle…



I'm A Celebrity... begins on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.