The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode seven

The candidates face a transatlantic task this week as Lord Sugar continues his search for a new business partner.



The task – Soft drinks in New York



With their passports packed, the remaining candidates are summoned to the American Embassy in Grosvenor Square to hear the details of their next task. Lord Sugar challenges them to come up with an advertising campaign for a new soft drink – and pitch the results to experts in New York. With half of each team needed in the UK to create and brand the drinks, a power struggle ensues as candidates decide who gets on the plane…



The US teams hit the city's sidewalks to try out their products on the general public; with one team opting for an energy drink, and the other choosing a health-conscious concoction. They then get to work filming their TV adverts using NYC landmarks as the backdrop for their campaigns.



Before the pitches, there's a surprise in store in Times Square then it's time to head off to present their campaigns in a room full of industry experts. Back in the boardroom, the candidates must champion their ideas to Lord Sugar – before one hopeful sees their time on The Apprentice come to an abrupt end.



Top moments of episode seven



- Bianca's team left unimpressed with their first taste of their energy drink.



- James and Solomon's enthusiasm about casting audition for Team Summit's 'Big Dawg' advert.



- Felipe gets emotional when he sees his creative vision come to life with Team Tenacity's advert on a Times Square billboard.



Best quotes



Nick Hewer on Mark's pitch to be PM: "Ambitious Mark puts himself up as project manager, 'I work in advertising', he says. Not quite right, is it Mark? He's a sales manager at a digital marketing firm, he's not on the creative side at all."



James on his first taste of the energy drink Roisin and Sanjay have created: "Oh man, that's not nice."



Bianca on working with James and Solomon during the casting process: "I think James and Solomon, we need to reign them in just a little bit. (To James and Solomon) Guys, I want you to be really serious about this – we're not trying to cast for your next girlfriend. For me, this is about professionalism – this is a business opportunity, and I want to treat it as such."



Lauren on Felipe's directing skills: "Martin Scorsese he's not."