The Apprentice 2014: James Hill is fired

After weeks of warnings, James Hill saw his time on The Apprentice came to an end after his team suffered a devastating loss in the country show sales task. Team Summit, headed by James, were whitewashed by Felipe's Team Tenacity, losing by more than £25,000 when the final figures were revealed.



Tenacity managed to make £30,615.25 at the Royal Bath and West Show – in no small part thanks to Mark, who was responsible for seven of their ten hot tub sales. In comparison, Team Summit pulled in just £4,757.50.





James Hill became the 12th candidate to be fired



PM James elected to bring Sanjay and Roisin back into the boardroom with him – but found himself being given his marching orders.



After debating who should take responsibility for the failure of the task, Lord Sugar was ready to make his decision.



"James, I see some sparks of entrepreneurialism, albeit a bit immature. You've got a lot to learn. And whether I can afford to take you any further in this process," he began.



"Sanjay, you've worked in banking all your life, and on sales here, you're the worst – you only sold three pairs of foldable wellies.

James brought Roisin and Sanjay back into the boardroom



"Roisin, you are a qualified accountant, a highly intelligent person. But it's the eighth week now, and it's not good news when I haven't seen much and heard from you.



"It's a really tough one for me," he concluded. "I find it very hard demoralising somebody with such fighting spirit. But James, what I want to say to you is this: culture that bit of good stuff about you, then you will go somewhere. You will go somewhere. But it is with regret James that I'm going to have to say to you, you're fired."