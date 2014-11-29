One year on: 10 facts about Paul Walker

A year after Paul Walker's tragic death at the age of 40, the late actor's brother spoke to E! Online about the kind of person he was. "Just live your life to the fullest," Cody Walker remembers as his brother's attitude to life. "Love and find your true happiness."



Cody, who was asked to step in and film some of Fast & Furious 7's scenes as his elder brother following his sudden passing, added that Paul's legacy "lives on" through the work Reach Out Worldwide, the charity he founded.



"ROWW continues to be, to function, to help others even after our primary contributor, my brother," said Cody. "I know he would be so stoked to know that. ROWW changed his life, and he was so proud of it. This year has been very challenging but also extremely rewarding. ROWW would like to thank all of our supporters who have gotten us through this very difficult year."



As Cody remembers his brother one year after the car crash that killed him on 30 November, HELLO! Online brings you ten facts about Paul Walker.



