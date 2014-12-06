Tinchy Stryder and Kendra Wilkinson leave I'm A Celebrity in shock double eviction

Rapper Tinchy Stryder and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here on Friday night, in a surprise double eviction episode. The celebrity contestants were shocked when hosts Ant and Dec revealed that two stars would be leaving the jungle that leave, before telling Tinchy and Kendra to exit the camp.



Ghana-born Tinchy, 28, spoke about his unlikely friendship with BBC reporter Michael Buerk. who was the third celebrity to leave the show.





Tinchy and Kendra became the fifth and sixth evictees



"Michael definitely was my right hand in there," he said, joking that the pair would be releasing an album. "We are going to meet up again. I love table tennis and he says he is good at it so we will see how that goes."



California-born Kendra, 29, revealed that she had been surprised by the hard reality of the programme.



"I thought I would come in and act and get food under the table," she said. "But no, that is not how it works around here."



The episode saw a shock double eviction



The mother-of-two also spoke about her altercation with former Conservative minister Edwina Currie.



"It came from a really bad place," she said. "I wanted to share my story with people and get to know my heart and she is attacking me while I'm in my most vulnerable place."



There are now only four celebrities left competing to be crowned king of queen of the jungle: Edwina, Melanie Sykes, Jake Quickenden and Carl Fogarty.