VIDEO: Broadchurch season 2 trailer released

Broadchurch will be make its eagerly anticipated return to UK TV screens in the new year. The crime drama, which will be set in the same small Dorset town but focused on a new storyline, will air on 5 January 2015.



The newly-released trailer shows many members of the cast reprising their roles including Olivia Coleman and David Tennant, who play police detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy, and Arthur Darvill, who stars as Reverend Paul Coates.



Andrew Buchan and Jodie Whittaker, who took on the roles of murdered teenager Danny Latimer's parents Mark and Beth, are also in season two.



Joining the hit show are stars including James D'Arcy, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Charlotte Rampling, Eve Myles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Meera Syal.



The plot of Broadchurch's second series revolves around a new secret in the coastal town. The trailer shows Olivia as Ellie asking "where were you both the night those two girls disappeared?", hinting that the show will be centered around a suspicious abduction of two local girls.



Speaking to The Independent earlier this year, 35-year-old Andrew said the show would be "vastly different" to other murder mystery dramas.



"It'll be nothing like Midsomer Murders," he said. "I don't mean that in a disrespectful way – far from – I'm a huge fan of Neil Dudgeon, if that helps. But by that, I just mean plot-wise, it'll be vastly different. I can't give anything away about the plot."