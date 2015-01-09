Nominations for the 2015 BAFTAs revealed

The nominations for the 2015 BAFTAs have been announced – and leading the way is the Stephen Hawking biopic, The Theory of Everything, which has been listed in all four of the major categories.



Eddie Redmayne has received a Best Actor nod, while his co-star Felicity Jones has been put forward in the Best Actress category. The film also received a nomination for Best Film and Outstanding British Film.



Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in The Theory of Everything



When it comes to the sheer number of nominations, however, Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel is out on top. It has received 11 nods, including Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Best Film.



The Theory of Everything and Birdman both received 10 nominations, followed by Alan Turing biopic, The Imitation Game, with nine.



Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley have both been feted for the work in the film – for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley



Eddie, Ralph and Benedict are joined in the Best Actor category by Jake Gyllenhaal and Birdman's Michael Keaton, while Felicity faces competition in the Best Actress category from Amy Adams (Big Eyes), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Reese Witherspoon (Wild).



Emma Stone (Birdman), Imelda Staunton (Pride) and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood) are named in the Supporting Actress category alongside Keira, while the selected Supporting Actors are Edward Norton (Birdman), Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), JK Simmons (Whiplash), Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher) and Steve Carell (Foxcatcher).



The BAFTA ceremony – hosted by Stephen Fry – will take place on 8 February.





LEADING ACTOR

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH - The Imitation Game

EDDIE REDMAYNE - The Theory of Everything

JAKE GYLLENHAAL - Nightcrawler

MICHAEL KEATON - Birdman

RALPH FIENNES - The Grand Budapest Hotel



LEADING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS - Big Eyes

FELICITY JONES - The Theory of Everything

JULIANNE MOORE - Still Alice

REESE WITHERSPOON - Wild

ROSAMUND PIKE - Gone Girl



BEST FILM

BIRDMAN - Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole

BOYHOOD - Richard Linklater, Cathleen Sutherland

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL - Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson

THE IMITATION GAME - Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman

THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING - Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten



SUPPORTING ACTOR

EDWARD NORTON - Birdman

ETHAN HAWKE - Boyhood

J.K. SIMMONS - Whiplash

MARK RUFFALO - Foxcatcher

STEVE CARELL - Foxcatcher



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

EMMA STONE - Birdman

IMELDA STAUNTON - Pride

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY - The Imitation Game

PATRICIA ARQUETTE - Boyhood



OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

'71 - Yann Demange, Angus Lamont, Robin Gutch, Gregory Burke

THE IMITATION GAME - Morten Tyldum, Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman, Graham Moore

PADDINGTON - Paul King, David Heyman

PRIDE - Matthew Warchus, David Livingstone, Stephen Beresford

THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING - James Marsh, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten

UNDER THE SKIN - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Nick Wechsler, Walter Campbell



DIRECTOR

BIRDMAN - Alejandro G. Iñárritu

BOYHOOD - Richard Linklater

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL - Wes Anderson

THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING - James Marsh

WHIPLASH - Damien Chazelle