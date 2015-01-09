Nominations for the 2015 BAFTAs revealed

hellomagazine.com
Nominations for the 2015 BAFTA nominations have been announced, with plaudits for stars including Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike
The nominations for the 2015 BAFTAs have been announced – and leading the way is the Stephen Hawking biopic, The Theory of Everything, which has been listed in all four of the major categories.
Eddie Redmayne has received a Best Actor nod, while his co-star Felicity Jones has been put forward in the Best Actress category. The film also received a nomination for Best Film and Outstanding British Film.
Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in The Theory of Everything
When it comes to the sheer number of nominations, however, Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel is out on top. It has received 11 nods, including Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Best Film.
The Theory of Everything and Birdman both received 10 nominations, followed by Alan Turing biopic, The Imitation Game, with nine.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley have both been feted for the work in the film – for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley
Eddie, Ralph and Benedict are joined in the Best Actor category by Jake Gyllenhaal and Birdman's Michael Keaton, while Felicity faces competition in the Best Actress category from Amy Adams (Big Eyes), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Reese Witherspoon (Wild).
Emma Stone (Birdman), Imelda Staunton (Pride) and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood) are named in the Supporting Actress category alongside Keira, while the selected Supporting Actors are Edward Norton (Birdman), Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), JK Simmons (Whiplash), Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher) and Steve Carell (Foxcatcher).
The BAFTA ceremony – hosted by Stephen Fry – will take place on 8 February.
LEADING ACTOR
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH - The Imitation Game
EDDIE REDMAYNE - The Theory of Everything
JAKE GYLLENHAAL - Nightcrawler
MICHAEL KEATON - Birdman
RALPH FIENNES - The Grand Budapest Hotel
LEADING ACTRESS
AMY ADAMS - Big Eyes
FELICITY JONES - The Theory of Everything
JULIANNE MOORE - Still Alice
REESE WITHERSPOON - Wild
ROSAMUND PIKE - Gone Girl
BEST FILM
BIRDMAN - Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole
BOYHOOD - Richard Linklater, Cathleen Sutherland
THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL - Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson
THE IMITATION GAME - Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman
THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING - Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten
SUPPORTING ACTOR
EDWARD NORTON - Birdman
ETHAN HAWKE - Boyhood
J.K. SIMMONS - Whiplash
MARK RUFFALO - Foxcatcher
STEVE CARELL - Foxcatcher
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
EMMA STONE - Birdman
IMELDA STAUNTON - Pride
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY - The Imitation Game
PATRICIA ARQUETTE - Boyhood
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
'71 - Yann Demange, Angus Lamont, Robin Gutch, Gregory Burke
THE IMITATION GAME - Morten Tyldum, Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman, Graham Moore
PADDINGTON - Paul King, David Heyman
PRIDE - Matthew Warchus, David Livingstone, Stephen Beresford
THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING - James Marsh, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten
UNDER THE SKIN - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Nick Wechsler, Walter Campbell
DIRECTOR
BIRDMAN - Alejandro G. Iñárritu
BOYHOOD - Richard Linklater
THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL - Wes Anderson
THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING - James Marsh
WHIPLASH - Damien Chazelle