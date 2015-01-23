Adrian Chiles replaced by Mark Pougatch as ITV's lead football host

Adrian Chiles will no longer hold the role of ITV's lead football host. The presenter will leave his position with immediate effect and be replaced by BBC Radio 5 Live's Mark Pougatch.



According to reports, ITV has terminated Adrian's two-year contract early and will not comment on the reasons for his departure.

Mark will join the ITV team on 17 February to present live coverage of the Paris Saint-Germain versus Chelsea Champions League last 16 clash.



"I am absolutely delighted to be joining ITV and to be given this great opportunity," said Mark, who is married to Lady Victoria Scott. "I'm looking forward to working with ITV's talented pool of commentators and pundits on some of the very best football there is."

ITV's director of sport Niall Sloane released a statement welcoming 46-year-old Mark to the channel.



"Mark is a highly respected sports journalist and an outstanding broadcaster," he said. "We're delighted to welcome Mark to the ITV Sport team."