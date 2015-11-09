Mel B to host Lip Sync Battle UK

Mel B has been announced as the host for Lip Sync Battle UK when it debuts on Channel 5 next year. The former Spice Girl will front the new entertainment series which is a British version of the hit US show.

As a former X Factor judge and Dancing With The Stars host, the 40-year-old should have no problem judging the celebrity contestants, who will be competing against each other by miming a well-known track in the most amusing way they can.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Mel B has announced as the host of Lip Sync Battle UK

Mel is looking forward to her new job, and in a press release she said: "It’s great to be asked to present this show. Who doesn’t love letting out their inner diva? The US version has me in fits of laughter and I can’t wait to see the UK show contestants give it their all. I’ll be sure to keep everyone in line!”

The US version of Lip Sync Battle, which is a spin off of the recurring segment in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, is currently hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. The series has seen a number of stars take part, with Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson all amongst the celebrity contestants.

VIEW GALLERY

Lip Sync Battle US has welcomed some famous guests during the series

The UK series, which will consist of eight half-hour episodes, is expected to premiere in early 2016. Details of contestants and Mel's co-host will be made available in the coming weeks.