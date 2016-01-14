Watch the Oscars 2016 nominations live: Could this be Leonardo DiCaprio's year?

He faced down a bear, risked hypothermia and swam through frozen rivers to make The Revenant. On Thursday Leonardo DiCaprio finds out if it was all worth it. The Oscars 2016 nominations are due to be announced and it will be surprising if his name is not in one of the envelopes.

Nominees will be unveiled at 13:30 GTM / 5:30 PT / 8:30 ET with John Krasinski, Guillermo Del Toro, and Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee signed up to help Academy Award president Cheryl Boone make the big reveal. Watch it on HELLO! Online live.

In revenge thriller The Revenant Leonardo DiCaprio roars life into an 1820s American settler

Best Actor

The Revenant star is a certainty for a best actor nomination after his triumph at the Golden Globes. Working at the hands of cinema's Midas Man Alejandro Iñarritu, he played real-life fur trapper Hugh Glass who was robbed and left for dead by his crew, later crawling hundreds of miles through the wilderness to seek revenge.

Four-time Oscar nominee Leo will probably be fighting off competition from Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs) and Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl). Other possibles are Tom Hanks (Bridge of Spies), Matt Damon (The Martian) and Bryan Cranston (Trumbo).

Cate Blanchett is on career best form in Carol, a tale of forbidden lesbian love in the Fifties

Best Actress

Among the leading ladies Cate Blanchett (Carol) could make it a triple after taking home trophies for Blue Jasmine in 2013 and Aviator in 2004. Her turn as a 50s society wife grappling with her feelings for a much younger female lover has been described by critics as a career-best.

However, the Academy may decide it is time to give younger actresses a chance. The Australian powerhouse will most likely be up against Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn) and Brie Larson (Room). Other names that could make it into this category Charlize Theron (Mad Max), Jennifer Lawrence (Joy) and Charlotte Rampling (45 years).

This year's comeback kid Sylvester Stallone reprises his Rocky character in Creed

Best Supporting Actor

Sylvester Stallone took the Golden Globe, in the role of father figure to a young fighter in Creed. For the movie the much-loved veteran reprised his iconic Rocky Balboa category, receiving a standing ovation from his peers when he collected his award.

He may be slugging it out with Michael Keaton or Mark Ruffalo (both from Spotlight) and Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies).

Saoirse Ronan is an Irish immigrant torn between two lives and loves in Brooklyn

Best Supporting Actress

Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) and Rooney Mara (Carol) will certainly make the cut. There may also be places for Jane Fonda (Youth) and her co-star Rachel Weisz.

Other names that could be in the running are Kate Winslet (Steve Jobs) who took the Golden Globe, Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) and Helen Mirren.

The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander is a biopic of transgender icon Lili Elbe

Best Picture

Spotlight, an ensemble piece about a paper's investigation into Roman Catholic priest abuse, is a frontrunner along with The Revenant. Also likely to be nominated are Room,The Martian, Brooklyn, Inside Out, Mad Max: Fury Road, Carol, Bridge of Spies and The Hateful Eight.