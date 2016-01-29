Kim Basinger joins Fifty Shades of Grey for sequel

Kim Basinger has closed a deal to join the cast of the highly anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker.



The actress, 62, will take on the part of Elena Lincoln, Christian Grey's business partner and former love interest. She will join Jamie Dornan, who will return to play the hunky billionaire, along with his co-star Dakota Johnson, who will reprise her role as Anastasia Steele.





James Foley is directing both Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed with Niall Leonard adapting both screenplays. The movies will be filmed back-to-back. Fifty Shades Darker, which is slated to begin production in mid-February, is scheduled for release on 10 February 2017.



This isn't Kim's first role in big screen erotica. Her breakout role was in 1983 as Bond girl, Domino Petachi, in Never Say Never Again. She followed it up with 9 1/2 weeks alongside Mickey Rourke, in which she played an art gallery assistant who gets thrown into a whirlwind romance with a Wall Street trader. She has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.





Other members of the cast from the original film will also be returning – Luke Grimes as Elliot Grey, Eloise Mumford as Kate and Max Martini as Taylor. Michael De Luca and Dana Brunetti are producing with Marcus Viscidi and E.L.



Sam Taylor-Johnson confirmed last year that she would not be returning to direct the Fifty Shades sequels.



"Directing Fifty Shades of Grey has been an intense and incredible journey for which I'm hugely grateful," Sam told E! News at the time. "I have Universal to thank for that. I forged close and lasting relationships with the cast, producers and crew and most especially with Dakota (Johnson) and Jamie (Dornan).



"While I will not be returning to direct the sequels, I wish nothing but success to whosoever takes on the exciting challenge of films two and three."