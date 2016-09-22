Strictly Come Dancing 2016: Will Young will pay tribute to David Bowie by performing his first routine to Let's Dance

Will Young will be paying tribute to David Bowie as he takes to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor this weekend.

The former Pop Idol winner, who is partnered up with professional dancer Karen Clifton, will perform his first routine to the late star's iconic song Let's Dance.

Bowie died of cancer at the start of the year, aged 69, and since then musicians across the world have been honouring the late British singer's musical career.



Along with Will, six other celebrities are set to dance on Friday night's show with the remaining nine showing off their moves the following night.



Former pop star Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will dazzle crowds with their routine to Jive, Jump And Wail, by various artists, while Ed Balls and Katya Jones will waltz to Elvis Presley's Are You Lonesome Tonight.

American songstress Anastacia and Brendan Cole have been given the cha-cha-cha to which they will perform it to Patti LaBelle's hit Lady Marmalade, while actress Lesley Joseph and Anton Du Beke tackle the waltz to Alison Krauss' What'll I Do.

Bowie died of cancer at the start of the year, aged 96



Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard are hoping to delight viewers with One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful, while fellow sports star Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe will jive to The Temptations' Get Ready.





Meanwhile, model Daisy Lowe and Aljaz Skorjanec have picked Nat Cole King's Unforgettable, Naga Munchetty and Pasha Kovalev to Whitney Houston's Run To You and Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse to DNCE's Cake By The Ocean.

Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton plan to tackle the tango to Sheppard's Geronimo, while EastEnders actress Tameka Empson and Gorka Marquez show off their paso to Y Viva Espana by Manolo Escobar and Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice dancing to Venus Bananarama/Shocking Blue.

Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero have opted to try their chance on Duffy's Mercy, while Melvin Odoom and Janette Manrara will spin to The Four Tops' Loco In Acapulco.

The contestants will be given scores from the judges after their performances on Friday and Saturday, but the marks will be carried onto week two for the first elimination.