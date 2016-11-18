Strictly Come Dancing: The best ever moments

Strictly Come Dancing is perhaps one of the most loved shows on British television. The variety of dazzling displays of ballroom routines and Latin-American numbers have certainly kept viewers hooked over the years.

But what were the best and most memorable performances from previous seasons? Take a look at our all-time favourites...

McFly storm on stage

When Harry Judd was crown the Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2011 alongside partner Aliona Vilani, veteran host Bruce Forsyth was left outraged when his McFly bandmates stormed onto the dancefloor. The show host proceeded to "shoo" them away - much to everyone's surprise. He shouted: "Get off the stage! Get off the stage! Get off! Get off!"

Mark's double take

In 2006, Strictly viewers saw Mark Ramprakash and his dance partner Karen Hardy become the first couple to re-start a routine after their initial attempt saw the cricket ace's mic get caught in Karen's dress during their salsa dance. Despite the hiccup, the pair still managed to achieve the highest score of the night with an incredible 36 points.

The first perfect 10, 10, 10, 10

The second series saw actress Jill Halfpenny and her partner Darren Bennett dance the Jive to Elton John's I'm Still Standing. The pair danced the same routine again in the final, where they blew the audience and judges away by scoring the first ever perfect score of forty on the show. Their dance has since become one of the most unmissable moments in Strictly's decade-long history.

John Sergeant's dance routines



Although he provided many enjoyable moments when he was a participant on Strictly Come Dancing, John Sergeant's Paso Dable was certainly the most memorable. The unmissable dance routine saw him helplessly drag his professional partner Kristina Rihanoff across the ballroom floor - something that definitely cannot be unseen!

Fire cannon

Another outrageous star to appear on Strictly was astrologer Russell Grant. He was famously fired out of a cannon as he danced the jive to S Club 7's Reach with partner Flavia Cacace in the 2011 series of the BBC show. Although, the TV star won in entertainment, Russell was shortly booted off from the competition. "Every show I've done has been a highlight, it's been fantastic. The public have been great, the audiences have been great. I've learnt from the judges, I've listened to the judges - but most of all I've had the most fantastic partner in Flavia."

Jake Wood's smooth moves

Week after week, EastEnders actor Jake Wood left viewers in awe. The soap star flaunted his fluid moves with precision and event twerked himself to the top of the leader boards. He was probably the most exciting celebrity male dancer ever to feature on Strictly.