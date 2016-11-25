BRITs 2017: Emma Willis to host nominations show as Olly Murs and Craig David take to the stage

It's set to be the biggest UK music extravaganza of the year, and building up the anticipation, organisers have revealed the nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards will be announced during a primetime Saturday night launch show on ITV. The broadcast will be hosted by Emma Willis and will see performances from the likes of Olly Murs, Craig David and Christine and the Queens.

More guest acts are set to be announced within the next few weeks. The star-studded live show will celebrate the best British and international music talent of the past 12 months. Speaking about the nominations launch, BRITs Chairman Jason Iley said: "Both Olly and Craig have had a brilliant year and both enjoyed number one albums. Christine and the Queens are one of the biggest success stories of the year. They are all fantastic performers and we are looking forward to them being an important part of the BRIT nominations event on the 14th January. Add to this Emma Willis as host and we have the perfect ingredients for a brilliant 2017 launch show."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



Emma Willis will host the Brit Awards nominations launch show next year



Emma, who is famed for fronting Big Brother and The Voice UK, is one of television's most sought after presenters. Sharing her delight to host the nominations launch show, she said: "I've always been a massive fan of The BRIT Awards, it's one of the most fun nights of the year. I watch it religiously so I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the team and to reveal all the nominations for 2017."

VIEW GALLERY



Olly Murs is one of the guest performers who will take to the stage

Former X Factor contestant Olly is currently number one in the album charts, for the fourth time in a row, with his new studio album 24HRS. He has been nominated for six BRIT Awards since 2011. Elsewhere, it has been an incredible year for Craig as his latest album - Following My Intuition - hit the number one spot sixteen years after his huge debut album Born To Do It. The 35-year-old also has an impressive 12 BRIT nominations under his belt.

VIEW GALLERY



Craig David will also be taking part in the live launch, which will take place next year

The launch show is scheduled to take place on 14 January, with the main ceremony taking place on 22 February at the O2 Arena in London. Michael Bublé is due to host the ceremony, but it remains unclear whether he will commit following his son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.