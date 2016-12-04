Find out the latest contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN'T WATCHED SUNDAY NIGHT'S STRICTLY COME DANCING RESULTS SHOW

Judge Rinder and his partner Oksana Platero are the eleventh couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair found themselves in the bottom two with Ore Oduba and Joanna Clifton, and so the two couples performed their routines for one last time in the dance off. While Judge Rinder and Oksana performed their Samba to Oh! What a Night!, ultimately the judges preferred Ore and Joanne's Foxtrot to Pure Imagination, and unanimously voted Judge Rinder and Oksana out of the competition.

Judge Rinder finished the show in 5th place



Craig Revel Horwood said: "I would like to save the couple that had the better technique and that couple is Ore and Joanne," and Darcey agreed, saying: "I just have to say you both did wonderful performances tonight and it was such a pleasure to watch you both, I know how much hard work goes into it. But the couple I would like to save just on their artistry and technique is Ore and Joanne." Bruno Tonioli cast the deciding vote and also saved Ore and Joanne. "Well first I want to say thank you both for the entertainment," he said. "I had a great time but I have to say that the couple that gave me the better quality overall and for that reason I save Ore and Joanne."

Judge Rinder thanked his dance partner, Oksana



Speaking about his experience on the show, Judge Rinder said: "I honestly don’t know what to say, every single person involved in this programme has so much love for it and that permeates through the screen. It's a joy to be here, every single person, there's too many people to thank but I even want to thank the judges. I know how difficult it is sometimes to be a judge and you do it with authenticity and enthusiasm and thank you all for your comments.

"And my last thank you and my most important one, this truly extraordinary person, this teacher who has shown me from somebody who could barely walk to music with no dance experience at all to find a passion and a love for dance and that's the best kind of teaching. You are never too old to try something new and everyone should try dancing, thank you so much."