Dirty Dancing reboot: Watch the first trailer here

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Dirty Dancing is here, and shows Abigail Breslin and newcomer Colt Prattes as the new Baby and Johnny. The trailer, which was released on Monday, gave fans a glimpse of how they recreated the iconic moments of the hit 1987 film. Towards of end of the clip, Colt can be heard saying the iconic line: "Nobody puts Baby in a corner," and gives a sneak peek into the new dances.

The trailer was met with a mixed reaction from fans, with one writing: "Dirty Dancing is my favourite movie ever! Look forward to seeing this remake." However, another added: "Who thought this was a good idea? Someone tell Hollywood that not all classics need remakes." Speaking about the remake, Abigail told Entertainment Tonight: "For me, who's the most awkward person in the world, has never danced before, it's so crazy. I started with, yesterday, actually with Colt Prattes, who's playing Johnny, who's awesome and a professional dancer, and Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls… So I was so nervous. They walk in and they give Nicole this, like, really complicated combo that I had learned, like, a week earlier and I was like, 'I'm gonna nail this, and she's gonna be like freaking out,'" Breslin continued, "and then she was like, boom, boom, boom, does it in a second. I was like… 'You're great. Cool.'"

The remake is a made for TV movie

The film will also star Will and Grace star Debra Messing as Baby's mum and the actress recently opened up about her new role, telling ABC: "I remember being a kid when it came out and sitting in the movie theatre and thinking, 'This is the first time I've actually seen a leading lady who isn't perfect.' It was a turning point for me. Like I thought, 'Oh, I'm Jewish and I'm awkward, oh I'm Baby!"