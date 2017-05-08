Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario get hazed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in new Baywatch clip Dwayne Johnson praises High School Musical star Zac Efron as he attends MTV Awards with Alexandra Daddario

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may not have attended the MTV Awards with his Baywatch co-stars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario, but he did show that life imitates art when he shared a new clip of the film with his fans on Instagram. In the clip, Dwayne hazes new recruit Zac, who found his big break in Disney's High School Musical, with a score of boyband names – including Backstreet Boys and One Direction.

Posting the funny short on his Instagram account during the MTV Movie and TV awards, the Fast and the Furious actor and former WWF wrestler carried the tongue-in-cheek dialogue into real life as he promoted the new clip for their upcoming summer blockbuster, captioning the post: "Wrong beach, High School Musical."

Dwayne posted the clip to promote his "brotha" Zac, who appeared with co-star and rumoured real-life love interest Alexandra Daddario to present Best Actor in a Show to Stranger Things heroine Millie Bobby Brown at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on 7 May. Zac and Alexandra, who play love interests Brody and Summer in the film – in cinemas in the UK from 29 May – fanned the flames of romance rumours further after Zac thanked the "seating gods" for placing him next to his co-presenter in a comment on one of the brunette star's selfies.

Action star Dwayne continued to praise Zac, who plays new lifeguard recruit paired with Dwayne's 'bay legend' boss. He wrote: "Being the leader of #BAYWATCH, I gotta be hard on everyone. Especially, one particular rookie who has movie star good looks, 36 pack abs of steel, charming, funny, brings a positive energy to every situation and all around an awesome guy [sic]."

Dwayne did not join his co-stars at the awards this year, though he is a familiar face at MTV shows, last year taking to the stage in a Superman costume to host the show with Kevin Hart, who was dressed in his own Batman suit for a hilarious opening skit. Springboarding off the 1990s TV series starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, the rebooted Baywatch also stars Priyanka Chopra and model Kelly Rohrbach.