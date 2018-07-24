Emmerdale soap spoilers: Sam accused of murder in shocking episode Find out all of the drama going down in Emmerdale!

Can't wait to find out what happens in next week's episodes of Emmerdale? We don't blame you! We have read up on the juicy spoilers for the popular soap, including storylines from all of your favourite characters including Sam, Rhona, Chas, Ross and Graham. From Sam coming clean to Samson about Alice's death to Graham losing control at Joe after he tries to help him out, find out all of the gossip here, but be warned! Spoilers ahead…

Sam Dingle is accused of murdering Alice

Samson finds out about Alice

Wracked with worry, Sam tells Lydia that he helped Alice to die and is terrified that Samson will find out the truth, but eventually comes out and tells his son everything. Poor Samson is horrified by the news, accusing Sam of murdering his mum, despite Lydia trying to calm him down. In a moment of rage, Samson accidentally pushes her down the stairs, leading her to take a trip to hospital. During her visit, a doctor points out a suspicious mole, and Lydia hides her worries from Sam. During a visit to Alice's grave, Lydia struggles to talk about Alice's cancer, leading Sam to become suspicious that something isn't quite right.

Samson accidentally pushes Lydia down the stairs

Graham loses in drunken rage

Graham is haunted by visions of his dead wife, and begins talking to her as he drinks. Frank tries to help, but it results in a fight. When Graham sees Cain, he tries to attack him and accidentally hurts Chas in the process. Joe eventually finds Graham and tries to help him out, but Graham loses control and charges at him. Has he finally gone too far?

Graham lashes out at the pub

Ross' gets in deep with stolen cars

Although Ross finds a buyer for the stolen cars, Pete is suspicious at why he is in such a good mood. After searching around Butler's Barn and spotting the stolen cars, he confronts Ross, but they are both rattled when Rhona arrives and demands answers, all while the police are waiting outside. Cain arrives and the truth behind the stolen cars dawns on him, leading him to swiftly tell Ross and Pete about the unmarked police car.

Ross is up to no good

Everything else

Liv and Chas form a plan to help Aaron to propose to Robert, but will it come off the ground? Paddy lies, telling Rhona that the new locum has received a better off elsewhere before eventually coming clean and telling her the truth and his reasons behind it. Bob gives Brenda the café, humiliating Laurel when she breaks to news to her. Chas and Paddy discuss who will be their baby's godparents.