Video: From A Star is Born to Mary Poppins Returns, the films to watch out for in 2018

We're going to need so much popcorn!

Philip Josse
The beginning of 2018 saw the release of such acclaimed hits as Black Panther and Ready Player One. After a relatively quiet summer, the latter half of 2018 will see the release of some highly anticipated films, such as rock musical A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga in her first lead feature film role, and Mary, Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan as the doomed Scottish Queen alongside Margot Robbie, who will portray her arch-nemesis Elizabeth I. December will see the return of everybody’s favourite nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt as the title character in this sequel to the 1964 classic. Watch the video below for our full roundup of the films to look out for in 2018.

