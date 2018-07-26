Video: Actors who’ve played members of the royal family - see how similar they look You’ll be seeing double!

Our fascination with all things royal has lead to a veritable array of films and television series depicting the royal family at various stages throughout history. Her Majesty was first notably portrayed on screen by Helen Mirren in 2006’s The Queen. Netflix subsequently commissioned The Crown, an opulent sweeping costume drama depicting The Queen’s long reign over six seasons, with three different actors playing Her Majesty. Claire Foy won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her work on the series and has since handed over the baton to Olivia Colman, who will portray Her Majesty for the upcoming third and fourth seasons. See the video below to see which stars have transformed into royalty.

Actors and their royal counterparts