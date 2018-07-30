Video: Jack and Dani’s Love Island journey: their funniest and sweetest moments You might need tissues!

Ever since they met in the Love Island Villa back in June, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, affectionately nicknamed Jani by the British public, have loved seeing how their friendship blossomed into a sweet relationship. Celebrities have also been captivated by the duo, with unlikely fan Paris Hilton tweeting her support for them: “Dani & Jack to win! #LoveIsland,” she told her 17 million fans on Twitter earlier this month.

The pair are now odds on favourites to win the £50,000 prize, and Dani’s mother Jo Mas revealed to HELLO! her pride at her and Danny Dyer's daughter’s behaviour on the show: "Dani has already won in our eyes." "She has behaved beautifully," See the full video below for Jack and Dani’s Love Island journey.

Dani and Jack: The Love Story