TV Edit: Find out the best TV to watch this week Find the best TV to watch this week right here

Save time arguing over the remote with your family with a little help from our TV to-watch guide! From reality shows to unmissable dramas to all-time favourite shows, take a look at our top picks for this week's television, from Monday 20 August to Sunday 26 August – we guarantee you'll like what you see, and you won't have to spend forever in front of the TV deciding what to tune into! And in the unlikely event that there's nothing on that is quite your cup of tea, find out more about our other favourite TV shows here...

Jamie Cooks Italy – Monday, Channel 4 at 8:30pm

Prepare to drool all over Jamie Oliver's new show, where he and pal Gennaro Contaldo visit Puglia to try out family recipes and of course, try their hand at hand-crafted pasta, pesto and Italy's very own version of the typically Spanish dish, paella. Like most of Jamie's shows, the food is guaranteed to have you swooning and wanting to try it out yourself! Or at least book a holiday to Italy.

The Real Marigold Hotel – Wednesday, BBC One at 9pm

The finale of the Real Marigold Hotel experience see our celebrities including Stanley Johnson, Stephanie Meacham and Peter Dean deciding whether they would fancy retiring in India at the end of their month-long visit. In the episode, the group will attend a cricket match, visit the pilgrimage town of Pushkar, and look into how natural medicine works. This sweet show is the perfect way to end an evening settled down with a cup of tea.

Celebrity Masterchef – Thursday and Friday, BBC One at 8pm

There's nothing quite like seeing delicious meals rustled up, particularly when our favourite celebrities are behind the creations! The much-anticipated Celebrity Masterchef is finally back on Thursday, where judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be giving their honest, and occasionally harsh, professional opinion. Celebrities taking part include Carol Decker, Keith Allen, Michelle Ackerley, Josh Cuthbert and, Martin Bayfield.

Keeping Faith – Thursday, BBC One at 9pm

Keeping Faith is THE show everyone is talking about at the moment, which follows mum-of-three Faith as she looks into her husband's mysterious disappearance while desperately attempting to keep her family together. In this penultimate episode, the characters deal with the aftermath of the crash, where Williams attempts to shift the blame onto Faith. Meanwhile, Delyth uncovers Evan's will, while Faith and Cerys attempt to arrange a court hearing to get back custody of her children.

Big Star's Little Star – Saturday, ITV at 7pm

James Cracknell, Karen Blick and Vernie Bennett appear on the cutest gameshow will their little ones to win money for charity while their youngsters spill the beans on their parents and their home lives, often sharing the odd embarrassing tale! Stephen Mulhern is simply hilarious interviewing the young contestants and their exasperated parents, and of course it's all for a good cause!