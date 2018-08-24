Video: Every confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestant from Katie Piper to Dr Ranj See the full video below

The fifteen contestants participating in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing have all been confirmed, and some pretty big names are joining the hit BBC dance show. From activist and author Katie Piper and newsreader Kate Silverton, to This Morning’s resident Doctor Dr Ranj and documentarian Stacey Dooley. Also joining the line-up are singer and EastEnder Lee Ryan and former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Strictly Come Dancing: All the confirmed contestants

