﻿
Scritcly-Contestants-Video

Video: Every confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestant from Katie Piper to Dr Ranj

See the full video below

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

The fifteen contestants participating in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing have all been confirmed, and some pretty big names are joining the hit BBC dance show. From activist and author Katie Piper and newsreader Kate Silverton, to This Morning’s resident Doctor Dr Ranj and documentarian Stacey Dooley. Also joining the line-up are singer and EastEnder Lee Ryan and former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Strictly Come Dancing: All the confirmed contestants

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.  

More on:

More about strictly come dancing

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment