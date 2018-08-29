﻿
Bake-off-Week-1

Video: Cornish Shortbread, biscuit babies and ‘wheelie wagons’ - The Great British Bake Off returns

ready..set….bake!

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

The first episode of the eighth series of The Great British Bake Off aired last night on Channel 4, and fans were not disappointed. This year's bakers, which include a blood courier, a stay at home dad and a DJ, kicked off the 2018 series by making 24 regionally themed biscuits, which lead to the creation of mashups such as Cornish shortbread and Yorkshire lime ginger nuts. The technical challenge involved making wagon wheels, the popular playground treat which proved surprisingly challenging. Finally for the first showstopper of the year, the bakers attempted to make a three dimensional selfie constructed entirely out of biscuit. Terry impressed and horrified in equal measures with his death mask slash impressionist masterpiece, and French software manager Manon became this year's first star baker. See the full roundup in our video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about great british bake off

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment