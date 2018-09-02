Exclusive! Strictly Come Dancing's new pro Graziano Di Prima opens up about traumatic start in life The new professional dancer will be joining the show when it starts on 8 September

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Graziano Di Prima has revealed that he almost died at birth. A Latin champion in his native Italy, Graziano, 24, said he was so lucky to survive that he was named in honour of his premature birth. "I was born prematurely and had a twin brother, who sadly died," he told HELLO!. "I was so weak that it was uncertain whether I would survive. I was lucky, though, and my parents named me Graziano, which means ‘thank you’."

Graziano Di Prima nearly died at birth

And he said he can’t believe that he has landed a job on the hit BBC show. "I followed my dream and it came true. Now I can’t wait to dance," he said. "It was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

The new Strictly Come Dancing stars chat to HELLO!

A dancer since the tender age of six, he says that his mother encouraged his passion, enrolling him in dance classes. "As soon as my mum turned on the radio and I heard the music, I started to dance," he recalls. "It made me feel incredible."

