BBC's Killing Eve is about to become your new obsession - find out everything you need to know

If you watched Bodyguard on Sunday night, you may have seen the trailer that premiered at the end of the episode for the BBC's upcoming series, Killing Eve. Although the show will be new to BBC Three, and will be released in the UK for the first time in autumn, the series has already picked up a huge fanbase after airing on BBC America back in April, and has already been renewed for a season two. So what is so special about the US import? Find out everything you need to know here...

What is Killing Eve about?

The story focuses on Eve Polastri, a bored MI5 office worker who is somewhat obsessed with female killers and becomes convinced that the latest group of assassinations was the work of a woman. Her interest in the case leads her to head up a secret team focused on chasing down an elusive assassin - the psychopathic you can't help but root for, Villanelle. Eve and Villanelle begin a game of cat and mouse that is not only thrilling, but at times hilariously funny, thanks to the genius writing from it's creator, Fleabag's very own Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

When will Killing Eve be available in the UK?

Although the BBC haven't given an exact date for the series yet, with the trailer simply revealing that the show is 'coming soon' to BBC Three on iPlayer, it is expected to premiere in autumn 2018. TV fans were delighted to see that the series is finally making it's way to the UK, with one person tweeting: "Finally! An advert for #KillingEve. Heard good things and really looking forward to watching it," while another added: "Oh thank god they’re finally trailing Killing Eve, I can’t take many more Americans telling me how good it is."

Who stars in the series?

Grey's Anatomy fans will be delighted to see the incredible Sandra Oh upfront and centre as Eve, the mild mannered, slightly awkward yet passionate MI5 worker who becomes obsessed with Villanelle, while Doctor Foster star Jodie Comer steals every scene she's in as the memorable villain of the piece, Villanelle. Harry Potter's Fiona Shaw stars as the socially awkward Carolyn Martens, while The Bridge fans will recognise Kim Bodnia as Villanelle's manager and father figure, Konstantin.

