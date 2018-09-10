TV Edit: Find out the best TV to watch this week Our top choices for this week's TV shows

What a week for TV! Barely a day will go by without an awesome new period drama, edge-of-your-seat thriller, or fascinating documentary to sink your teeth into, and we have put together our top picks for the week. So from John Simm's new drama to that new fantasy show that is not one to miss, check out our favourite choices for this week's television, from Monday 10 September to Sunday 16 September…

Monday

Black Earth Rising – 9pm on BBC Two

After Kate Ashby was adopted in Britain following the horrific Rwandan genocide, she grows at odds with her adoptive mother, Eve, who takes on the prosecution of a militia leader who fought to stop the genocide. The excellent Michaela Coel stars as Kate, and the seriously intense drama is already garnering a lot of attention.

Strangers – 9pm on ITV

John Simm stars in this thriller as Professor Jonah Mulray, who is forced to fly to Hong Kong after being told that his wife, Megan, has been involved in a car crash in Hong Kong. During his trip, he soon realises there is more to his wife than he ever realised.

Tuesday

Princess Margaret: The Rebel Royal – 9pm on BBC Two

The first of a two-part series looking at the Queen's younger sister, Princess Margaret, and her life. Using interviews from friends and family of the royal along with archive footage, the show promises to be a fascinating look at the royal, and how she was the beginning of the modern monarchy.

The Great British Bake Off – 8pm on Channel 4

Bake Off is back, and this time it's bread week – or as we all like to call it, 'The Week Where Paul Hollywood Becomes A Disney Villain'. Bakers will be tasked with proving their skills in three delicious rounds, and hopefully none of their baking is too breadful! But let's face it, nothing will ever quite live up to Paul's bread lion.

Wednesday

Trust – 9pm on BBC Two

Based on the insane real life story about the kidnap of the extremely wealthy oil baron J. Paul Getty's grandson, J. Paul Getty III, and the aftermath and the tycoon refuses to pay the ransom for his grandson's life. This show is penned by The Full Monty's Simon Beaufoy and directed by Danny Boyle, so it is most definitely worth the watch.

Joanna Lumley's Silk Road Adventure – 9pm on ITV

Listen up Joanna fans! Join the Ab Fab star as she travels along 7,000 miles of the trade route, visiting Russia, Japan, Turkey, Egypt and Greece along the way. This is perfect for anyone who loves a good travel show, and even wants some inspiration on where they should visit next!

Thursday

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan – 9pm on ITV

Piers Morgan faces possibly his most challenging interview yet with Alex Henriquez, a businessman sentenced with three back-to-back life sentences in 1992 for the murder of three victims; Jessica Guzman, 10, Shamira Bello, 14, and a 21-year-old Lisa Ann Rodriguez. The one-off special is a harrowing look at the crimes.

No Offence – 9pm on ITV

We're back with our favourite Manchester police department for series three – where Viv Deering and her team have to investigate an assassination during a mayoral debate between political opponents Caroline McCoy and Kashif Hassan. This show has been critically acclaimed yet managed to fly under the radar as being one of the best police dramas on TV – so tune in to find out why!

Friday

A Discovery of Witches – Sky One - 9pm on Sky One

Love a bit of fantasy TV? Based on the novels by Deborah Harkness, this show has an all-star cast with The Crown's Matthew Goode and Warm Bodies star Teresa Palmer, and follows historian Diana Bishop as she discovers a book while proves the existence of magic, and meets the vampire who has spent years searching for it.

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice- 8pm on Channel 4

As Bake Off continues, so does our obsession with it, so thank goodness Jo Brand is on hand to take the reins and give us a mid-week hit of Bake Off gossip and chat with celebrity guests and the eliminated baker from the week before. Let's face it – anything with cake makes great TV watching!

Saturday

Killing Eve – 9:15pm on BBC One

Not to be missed, Killing Eve follows a bored MI5 agent as she becomes the object of obsession for the psychopathic female assassin, and possibly one of the best villains TV has seen in a long time, Villanelle. Find out everything you need to know about the show right here and get ready to discuss it in the office first thing on Monday!

The X Factor – 8:25pm on ITV

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are back with Simon Cowell and Louis Tomlinson to judge on the popular singing competition this week – and are sure to be met with some love on social media after they recently announced that they had welcomed a new addition to the family – a baby girl named Coco – via a surrogate. The big question is – who will be babysitting for them during the live shows?!

Sunday

Bodyguard – 9pm on BBC

Fans are desperate for answers after David Budd noticed that his bullets were replaced with blanks at his home, and that the briefcase used to detonate a bomb was fine when he checked it – so what is the truth behind the attack? Is Julia Montague really dead, or could she have faked her death to avoid being a target, as one theory suggests? Tune in on Sunday to find out.

Vanity Fair – 9pm on ITV

This week in the theatrical period drama, George is cut off from his family and his inheritance after refusing to apologise for marrying Amelia. Travelling to Belgium, Becky goes above and beyond to make connections, and George is taken with her, which a worried Amelia notices. This is episode four in the popular miniseries – so be sure to catch up!

