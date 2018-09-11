What's on streaming – find out our top picks for Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV Ready to get bingewatching?!

Nothing on TV? If our top picks for this week's TV schedule aren't to your taste, why not try bingewatching our top picks for streaming television? Now that people are staying indoors a little more thanks to the autumnal weather, Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV have pulled out all of the stops for your viewing pleasure – from hilarious sci-fis to genius crime mockumentaries, but which one should you watch? See our favourite choices here…

Future Man – From 10th September on NOW TV

Josh Futturman (The Hunger Games' Josh Patterson) is such a good gamer that he becomes the world class champion at a video game that most people have given up on, calling it unbeatable. After his win, visitors from the future come back, telling him he is their only hope to save humanity. This is a tongue-in-cheek sci-fi comedy, perfect for fans of Black Mirror.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - From 13th September on Amazon Prime

Back for season two, this smash hit comedy follows Miriam 'Midge' Maisel – who turns to stand-up comedy after her seemingly perfect life comes crumbling down. Season two follows Midge and her manager, Susie, as they go on the road together. If you need more convincing to tune in, bosses at Amazon have such faith in the show that it has already been commissioned for a third series!

A Discovery of Witches – From 14th September on NOW TV

Love a bit of fantasy TV? Based on the novels by Deborah Harkness, this show has an all-star cast with The Crown's Matthew Goode and Warm Bodies star Teresa Palmer, and follows historian Diana Bishop as she discovers a book while proves the existence of magic, and meets the vampire who has spent years searching for it. Catch up with the Sky drama on the streaming channel.

BoJack Horseman – From 14th September on Netflix

You either love BoJack Horseman or hate it, but it has such a big fan base that the fifth series of the animation will be out on Netflix on Friday. The main character, BoJack, is back on screens as the star of Philbert, a detective series – but it doesn't mean that he's happy!

American Vandal: Season 2 - From 14th September on Netflix

We're back with Peter and Sam, the student filmmakers who cracked the case of who vandalised teachers' cars in season one. The follow-up to the hilarious crime mockumentary, which takes itself completely seriously as it spoofs shows like Making a Murderer and The Jinx, follows the teenagers as they take on a "stomach-churning" case at a different school.

