Nothing on TV? If our top picks for this week's TV schedule aren't to your taste, why not try checking out of favourite choices for streaming television? Now that people are staying indoors a little more thanks to the autumnal weather, Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV are introducing some great choices. From real life dramas to psychological thrillers, see our favourite choices here…

The Purge – Weekly every Tuesday on Amazon Prime

Based on the popular film franchise, this horror series focuses on the 12-hour period where all laws are off and the public can commit any sort of crime without retribution. Set in a USA ruled by a totalitarian government, the show looks at a group of characters who all have to try to survive the murderous night.

Maniac: Limited Series – From 21 September on Netflix

The official synopsis reads: "Two strangers find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry," and stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as the two patients in the trial who becomes less sure of reality as they attempt to be "cured" of their ailments. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this series, and is most definitely worth the watch.

The Good Cop – From 21 September on Netflix

Josh Groban stars as a straight forward detective who has to keep an eye on his crooked but loveable father, a retired NYPD officer who had spent time in jail and describes himself as a "naughty cop". The good old fashion father and son comedy looks like the sort of thing we'd watch just before bed with a hot chocolate!

All the Money in the World - From 21st September on NOW TV

The film, new to NOW TV, follows the kidnap of the 16-year-old grandson of the insanely wealthy oil baron, John Paul Getty. Based on a true story, the film looks at the fall out in the family and press when the tycoon refuses to pay the ransom to save his son's life, and the reaction from the teenager's desperate mother, Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince him to pay up.

Insidious: The Last Key - From 22nd September on NOW TV

Who says you need to wait until Halloween to watch a horror film? The official synopsis for this flick reads: "Brilliant parapsychologist Elise Rainier receives a disturbing phone call from a man who claims that his house is haunted. Even more disturbing is the address -- 413 Apple Tree Lane in Five Keys, N.M. -- the home where Elise grew up as a child. Accompanied by her two investigative partners, Rainier travels to Five Keys to confront and destroy her greatest fear -- the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier."

Killing Eve – Available on BBC iPlayer

Fans and critics alike are raving about Killing Eve, and we at HELLO! Are right there with them! The story follows Eve, a slightly hapless MI5 agent who becomes embroiled with the capture of the charming psychopath and assassin, Villanelle, who is in turn terrifying and adorable. Funny, exhilarating and at times, packing a real emotional punch, this is not one to miss.