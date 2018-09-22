﻿
Strictly Come Dancing first live show - LIVE UPDATES

Hollie Richardson
Tap shoes and fake tan at the ready, Strictly Come Dancing is here for its sixteenth series. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back on presenting duties, with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirely Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell ready to judge a new group of nervous celebrities. This year, there are a few changes to really shake things up, including same-sex professional dance partners and a new Couples Choice category. Exciting! Things kick off at 6:15pm on Saturday 22 September with the first live show. Stick with us on this live Strictly news feed to keep up to date with every sequined shake and step that takes place during the performances over the next few months. From the stars' faulty footwork to the judge's catty comments, we’ve got it all covered as it happens right here. All that's left to do is start dancing...

 

 

 

