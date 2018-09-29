Strictly's Joe Sugg has a very surprising royal connection Joe Sugg actually has ties to Prince Charles and Camilla - find out what happened when he met them before

Fans of Joe Sugg were wowed by the YouTube star's first performance with Dianne Buswell on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and it looks like Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the crowd cheering him on! In one of his YouTube videos, Joe revealed that he was lucky enough to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall as they took a tour of the YouTube headquarters, and he even taught the Prince how to thatch a roof!

The pair chatted as Prince Charles tried out thatching

Prior to his days as a YouTuber, Joe worked as a roof thatcher, a unique profession which he learned through his uncle. As such, he was contacted by Clarence House and the Prince's Foundation to discuss his work back in May, since the charity aims to encourage young people to take on unusual professions. Explaining to his viewers, Joe said: "My old job was indeed a roof thatcher.... We need to keep Britain looking old, do you know what I mean? Old-fashioned and cute! They wanted to meet while they were going around the YouTube space on a royal visit and of course I said yes."

Showing footage of himself meeting Prince Charles, Joe explained: "This is the moment that I met the Prince of Wales himself, Prince Charles... It's not every day you meet someone like this. We discussed my whole journey from thatching to YouTube. He was really interested in how I could use my platform to get the younger generation interested in these traits." He then revealed that the future King tried thatching a roof, which had been set up at YouTube HQ, and Joe can be heard joking: "Stop when you get there, because that's my knees," making Charles laugh. Joe also spoke about his connection with Camilla, saying: "She used to live very close to me when I lived back in Wiltshire. When me and uncle were on the roof she used to walk past with her dogs and would wave at us... She remembered! She remembered me and my uncle," adding that Prince Charles and Camilla were "lovely".

