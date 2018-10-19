Strictly Come Dancing week five - live updates It's the first night of the new Couples' Choice category

Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez last week, but the show must go on - and this Saturday debuts the first two Couples' Choice dances! Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will Get Up Of That Thing by performing a street dance to James Brown,, while Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard are set to dance a contemporary routine to 'Runnin' by Naughty Boy featuring Beyonce. Fans will also be keen to see Katya Jones and Seann Walsh's performance, following the pair being spotted with unusual props during rehearsals. And Fresh Prince of Bel Air Alfonso Ribeiro is sure to entertain as he sits in as a guest judge while Bruno Tonioli takes the week off. All the contestants are determined to make it through to Strictly's Halloween week, but it's the penultimate dance for one couple tonight...