EXCLUSIVE: Craig Revel Horwood reveals his predictions for this years Strictly Come Dancing Finale - video The Strictly judge has already picked out his favourites

Although we're only six weeks into the competition, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has already picked out his favourite contestants primed to snatch the coveted mirrorball trophy. "I think the most consistent person we have is Faye and Giovanni, the most consistent couple." The Steps singer scored an impressive 36 for their quickstep in week three. "I think Ashley is brilliant, I also think Joe Sugg has a bit of ammunition there because he is proving to be capable of dancing really really well." The former thatcher impressed with his dancing chops garnering him one of the highest average scores this series. For the full interview with Craig Revel Horwood see the full video below.

