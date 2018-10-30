Who do YOU think will win Great British Bake Off? Vote here! We can't wait for Tuesday's finale!

The end is finally here, and we don't want it to be! The finale of The Great British Bake Off will see our favourites Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby will go head-to-head to win the coveted Bake Off glass plate by impressing the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, for one last time. But who will be the champion of the tent? Will it be nervous yet talented Rahul? Creative and passionate Kim-Joy? Positive thinking and enthusiastic Ruby? Vote in our poll below before Tuesday night's grand finale…

READ: You can now apply to go on Great British Bake Off - find out how!

The last three challenges for the final episode of the popular show will include using an open flame outside for the technical challenge, a first in Bake Off history, as well as making donuts for the signature bake, while showstopper challenge will task the bakers with making a spectacular landscape-themed creation. We can't wait!