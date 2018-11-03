Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts dating? The Pussycat Dolls singer has been reportedly linked with Giovanni Pernice

Talk of the infamous Strictly curse is on everybody's lips following Seann Walsh and Katya Jones' well-publicised kiss last month. And the latest couple that are reported to be secretly dating are Ashley Roberts and pro dancer Giovanni Pernice. Ashley is currently single, but has previously been linked to a string of high-profile celebrities, including Declan Donnelly – who she met after appearing on I'm A Celebrity in 2012. The pair dated for three years until 2015, and since then Dec has been with wife Ali Astall. Giovanni, meanwhile, found love with former Strictly contestant and former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote in 2015, and more recently Jessica Wright.

Ashley Roberts has been linked to Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

Ashley and Giovanni are said to have gone on a series of dates after Strictly training, according to The Sun. Ashley brushed of rumours about a so-called Strictly curfew recently, after it was reported that the show's bosses had imposed it on the professional dancers ever since Seann and Katya were caught kissing. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the singer admitted she had heard no such thing. "I haven't heard about the curfew," she revealed. "I'm definitely going home and getting sleep! You need it in this game."

Ashley dated Declan Donnelly from 2012 to 2015

Speaking about her bond with the rest of the Strictly 2018 class, Ashley added: "Everybody is so nice. We really have all bonded and it's not even just with the cast, it's everybody behind the scenes – the glam people, the costume people, the production, there are people making the stage look great every night. It just has such a family essence and energy to it. And the support from the fans. We've all bonded and become a close little family!"

Ashley is partnered with pro Pasha Kovalev, who was too struck by the Strictly curse back in 2013 when he was partnered with Rachel Riley in the 11th series. At the time, Rachel was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the former couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dance show.

