VIDEO: Holly Willoughby, Carol Vorderman and Shirley Ballas hit the red carpet for the Pride of Britain Awards The stars were out in force for this very important cause

The Pride of Britain Awards are one of the most star studded and inspiring awards in Britain. The awards are aired on ITV and set out to honour people in Britain who have overcome particularly challenging circumstances. The awards have been hosted by Carol Vorderman since their inception in 2000. She said: "Our Pride of Britain winners share two traits, they are totally selfless, and also incredibly modest about their achievements.” This year's ceremony was no exception - watch our roundup of the glitzy night in the video below.

Celebrities And Heroic Members Of Public Attend the Pride of Britain Awards

