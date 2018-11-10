Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend Sam Tucknott? Find out everything you need to know about Kevin Clifton's dance partner's romance

Television presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley's profile has sky-rocketed over the past few weeks after putting on her dance shoes for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. And while she is being supported by her dance partner Kevin Clifton, who she quickstepped her way to a score of 24 after their first live dance, there's another main man in Stacey's life – her boyfriend Sam Tucknott. Although the couple like to keep their personal life relatively private, they often share romantic tributes to each other on social media and Sam has cheered her on in the Strictly audience. The pair have been dating for three years, and Sam – a personal trainer – is no doubt helping to motivate Stacey throughout her vigorous dance sessions, what a team!

Stacey Dooley and her boyfriend Tom

So who is Stacey's boyfriend Sam?

Sam is a star in his own right, and founded personal training company Pro-Fit in 2013. Prior to this, Sam was a successful footballer, playing at international and premier league level for clubs such as Crystal Palace and Wycombe Wonderers, and he represented England and Wales in FIFA and UEFA international tournaments. Sam started playing football at just 12 years old, but after seven years, he decided to switch things up and turn his attention and skills to training. Sam has been showing his support for Stacey on social media throughout her Strictly journey.

Stacey paid trubute to Tom recently on his 30th birthday

Strictly Come Dancing

On the show's opening night earlier in the month, the personal trainer posted a photograph of himself with Stacey and a group of friends at a wedding, looking happy and relaxed. "Tonight's the night my other love @sjdooley kickes off @bbcstrictly 7:35pm BBC1. Good luck girl," he wrote in the caption. Stacey and Tom also share similar passions like travelling, and often go to watch the football together. The pair were pictured earlier in the year at Old Trafford cheering on Manchester United. Most recently, Stacey also shared a sweet tribute to Tom on his 30th birthday at the beginning of September, where she thanked him for all that he does. She posted a photograph of Tom and their pet pug, and wrote: "My boys. It’s ST’s 30th next week. True to form, I’ll be at work. Love you sweetheart. Forever grateful for your patience," aww!

Stacey's latest documentary looks at the impact our clothes have on the environment

Stacey recently confessed that while Tom is into his fitness, when it comes to healthy eating, the pair aren’t "great" at doing so. Speaking with Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners, she said: "Sam and I basically live off Deliveroo. And it isn’t great, I know. So if he's cooking, he'll cook like a chicken, sweet potato and a bit of broccoli, which is fine. He is fit, he is super fit, but not like annoyingly so, not like muscles." When it comes to her boyfriend's vices, she said: "He also loves Coco Pops, he's got this thing that no matter how full we are, or what we've eaten, if we've had dinner, he always eats cereal straight after."

Stacey, meanwhile – a former airport worker - shot to fame at the age of 21 when she appeared on TV documentary Blood, Sweat and T-shirts, seeing her travel to India in 2007 to live and work alongside people working in the Indian fashion industry making clothes for the high street in the UK. As a result of her enthusiasm and popularity, Stacey landed her own series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, which aired on BBC Three until 2009, which looked into hard-hitting topics including sex trafficking and child labour. Other programmes have included Tourism and the Truth: Stacey Dooley Investigates, as well as Show Me What You're Made Of for CBBC, and a two-part series, Brainwashing Stacey Dooley, in 2017.

As a result of her work, Stacey was awarded an MBE in the 2018 birthday honours services for broadcasting. Stacey's new documentary, Fashion's Dirty Secret: Stacey Dooley Investigates, looks at the impact the clothes we wear have on the environment and is currently available on iPlayer.

