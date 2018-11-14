Brendan Cole suggests Shirley Ballas faked tears on Strictly Come Dancing Head judge Shirley got quite emotional...

It was an emotional night for Strictly Come Dancing fans on Saturday night, after Ashley Roberts performed a beautiful dance dedicated to her late father, but HELLO!'s Strictly columnist Brendan Cole thinks that one of the judges took it too far when giving Ashley feedback. Shirley Ballas had to fight back the tears as she told a crying Ashley: "Well I think today you spoke for everybody in the country who has ever lost somebody that they love. And, I also lost somebody and many other people have lost somebody. This was sincere. It was from your heart and purely danced from a beautiful." She continued: "And I’m so, so sad you’re dad is not here to see you but I know he would be proud of you."

READ: Brendan Cole on how Pasha is really performing on Strictly for the first time since Caroline Flack

Shirley giving er emotional feedback

But Brendan has suggested that Shirley was acting, writing in his HELLO! column: "Ashley and Pasha doing a couple's choice contemporary number. An emotional VT to kick things off, a barefoot dance to an emotional piece of music and wow…Absolutely beautiful!" Before adding: "They are clearly a credit to each other this series and that was a very moving and excellent dance. The judges were also full of praise and I particularly liked Craig's comments. But the Oscar for best actress goes to…" It doesn't take much detective work to figure out with tearful judge he's referring to!

WATCH: Anton Du Beke and Ann Widdacombe reunite

Loading the player...

READ: Lisa Armstrong forges unlikely friendship with Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby

Brendan also revealed a surprising fact about the celebrities' salaries, saying: "Blackpool week is always a milestone for the couples. It's an incredible show to be a part of with a big crowd, a lot of fuss and and it's also a chance for a jolly up north. There's also a little added incentive for the celebs of a small bonus in their pay packet." No wonder all the celebrities are keen to make it to Blackpool!