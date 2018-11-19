I'm a Celebrity 2018: When will Noel Edmonds enter the jungle? Where in the world is Noel Edmonds?!

Fans of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! were delighted to see the first ten campmates enter the jungle for the first time on Sunday night, but many were disappointed when Noel Edmonds didn't make a surprise late entry. However, previous series of the popular reality show would suggest that we still have quite a few days to go before we find out whether the Deal Or No Deal presenter really is going into the jungle. So when will the latecomer be joining the gang, if at all? Find out here…

Will Noel go into the jungle?

If the last two series are anything to go by, chances are that we'll meet the two newcomers on the fifth day of the jungle experience. In 2017, both Iain Lee and Kezia Dugdale caused a stir by arriving on day five of the show. However, since viewers are so eager to see if Noel really is going into the jungle it could well be sooner, since Ferne McCann, Spencer Matthews and Vicky Pattison all arrived on the third day of the show. Expressing their disappointment that Noel wasn't in the first episode, one fan wrote: "I can't believe I'm going to be knackered for work tomorrow due to waiting for Noel Edmonds." On hearing that it could be a while before Noel joins the camp, another person wrote: "This could be the longest five days ever #bringonedmonds."

According to reports, Noel has received the huge pay out of £600,000 to appear on the show, with an insider telling the Mirror: "ITV was desperate to get Noel - he's a huge name to secure and everyone has high hopes he'll pull in plenty of ratings." Should the Deal Or No Deal star join the show, he will be spending time in the jungle with fellow celebs Harry Redknapp, John Barrowman and Rita Simons.

