WATCH: All the Glitterball winners on Strictly Come Dancing Who will be crowned the 16th winner on Strictly?

It's undeniably one of the biggest shows on British television, and since its conception in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has crowned 15 winners. From Natasha Kaplinsky - the first trophy holder - to last year's champion Joe McFadden, we have rounded up all the past winners in the video below. Other series champions include Ore Oduba, Caroline Flack, Kara Tointon and Mark Ramprakash. But who will lift the Glitterball prize this year?

