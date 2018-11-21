How Dec Donnelly talked Noel Edmonds into joining I’m a Celebrity Noel Edmonds is officially going into the jungle, and it's thanks to Dec!

Noel Edmonds has revealed that Declan Donnelly and his son, Harrison, were very much the reason why he was convinced to join I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2018. The Deal Or No Deal presenter opened up about entering the jungle, and admitted that Dec originally suggested he should appear on the show after Noel made a special appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Noel has Dec and his son Harrison to thank for his jungle adventure

He explained: "It actually started as I was filming with Dec earlier in the year and he said, 'Ah you should do the Jungle'. Our 15-year-old son, Harrison, was there at the time and he said, 'It will be brilliant; you have got to do the Jungle'." The teenager was largely the reason Noel agreed to sign up, as the presenter added: "He put me under considerable pressure. The reason why I'm going to have this amazing experience is down to Harrison. I just love the idea that I'm going to live out in the natural environment. I'm looking forward to learning more about myself and meeting people I would never normally ever spend time with."

It was originally thought that Noel and Dec might have clashed during his appearance on I'm a Celebrity after Noel previously suggested that Saturday Night Takeaway had "plundered" his own show, Noel Edmonds' House Party. He said: "They've been honest, they've plundered the House Party archive and created Takeaway. I don't have a problem with that... Their executive producer told me that the first thing they did when they were setting up the show was to get out the tapes of Noel's House Party. We had a laugh about it. I also like the fact that Ant and Dec so clearly love their job and do it so professionally."

