Video: The celebs who left I'm a Celebrity early - revealed including Spencer Matthews, Gemma Collins and Lady Colin Campbell These stars couldn’t handle the creepy critters and tough trials

Though many stars find going into the I’m A Celeb Camp a challenge, for some it is simply too much. In 2014 Gemma Collins famously quit the show after a mere 72 drama filled hours. She had a meltdown in the helicopter before even arriving at camp and after a particularly lurid case of food poisoning, she became convinced that she was infected with malaria and quit the show. Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews was also forced to retire from the show after failing to disclose to producers that he was taking a steroid based medication. Author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell was forced to withdraw after a fiery few weeks in which she clashed with Dragon's Den star Duncan Bannatyne. For the most memorable celebs to quit the show, see the video below.

All the celebs who left Im a Celebrity early

