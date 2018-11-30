Guest star Miriam Margoyles shocked Call the Midwife cast – find out why We can't wait to hear her tell this story on the Graham Norton show one day!

Miriam Margolyes might be well known for her shocking anecdotes and occasional explicit language on television, but the bosses of Call the Midwife recently revealed that she even shocked the crew thanks to her language on the set of the show's Christmas special. Chatting to the Daily Mail, Miriam's co-star Stephen McGann said: "She's brilliant. She is capable of the most beautifully observed and intelligent performance, and then she'll come out with an expletive at the end of it."

Miriam will star in the Call the Midwife Christmas special

According to the newspaper, the Harry Potter actress "turned the air as blue as her nun's habit" on set, and "even shocked crew with her swearing" in between takes. Stephen added: "It is not for a family audience. Even the hardened crew were shocked. She is very mischievous." This isn't the first time Miriam's language has landed her in hot water, as Ofcom previously investigated an instance where the 77-year-old swore on radio before watershed back in January during a radio interview. At the time, the show's presenter Robert Peston joked: "You've just got me sacked, which was a public service," before apologising for her language.

Loading the player...

The Christmas special of Call the Midwife will see the nuns travel to the Mother House to elect a new mother superior. The official synopsis reads: "Sister Julienne is the obvious replacement and must face this possibility as her future at Nonnatus House hangs in the balance. As they ready to leave, Sister Mildred - played by Miriam Margolyes - an indefatigable sister from their order, arrives unexpectedly with her hands full with four Chinese orphans on route to the Children’s Home at the Mother House." The Nonnatus family and two new nuns join together to give the children a special Christmas Nativity, while Trixie returns to Poplar with her troubles behind her, and Valerie takes charge of the baby ballet Christmas performance.

