Calling all television fans! Forget that Christmas is just around the corner, because Saturday 9 December isn't the time to be going out and catching up with friends! The upcoming evening will be a massive one for the silver screen, and the jam packed evening will see the final and semi-finals of plenty of your favourite shows!

The evening will kick off with the season finale of Doctor Who at 6.25pm. Titled The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, the finale will see the Doctor and team TARDIS receive nine distress calls from a mysterious planet which was once the site of a battle, with the only clue to the truth being a commander with no memory. Game of Thrones star Mark Addy guest stars, and fans will want to savour every moment as it will be the last time we see Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in 2018 before she returns for a New Year's Day special.

Fans of Strictly will also be making their excuses with friends as the show's semi-final results show will be taking place, confirming which lucky three couples will be dancing their way into the show's final, while the lowest two scoring couples will fight to keep their place in the dance-off. The show is currently down to the last six couples; Charles Venn and Karen Clifton, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Lauren Steadman and AJ Prichard, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice and Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell.

Fans of David Attenborough will be sad to see the final of Dynasties air, but the final episode is set to be a good'un! In this episode, David narrates the lives of tigers in India's Bandhavgarh Reserve, and focuses on one female with four cubs to protect, while tigers from another pack are determined to take charge. This will definitely be one to watch behind your fingers!

And last but not least, after three weeks of surviving jungle life, the I'm a Celebrity's final will air on the 9 December and will see the show's presenters, Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly, present the final challenges to the last three contestants before crowning one of them King or Queen of the Jungle. We can't wait to see who wins!

