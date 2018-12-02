Exclusive: Lady Colin Campbell reveals who she thinks will win I'm A Celebrity Lady Colin Campbell was in the 2015 series of the show

Lady Colin Campbell has opened up her Grade I-listed property, Castle Goring in West Sussex, to HELLO! magazine in an exclusive interview and photoshoot. Welcoming the magazine to the home – which she said she saved using the fee from her 2015 stint on I’m a Celebrity - Lady Colin, who tips Anne Hegerty or John Barrowman to win this year’s show, also poses with her beloved sons Dima and Misha, who are currently starring in MTV ‘royality’ show The Royal World. And she says adopting the two boys was the best thing she ever did. "I love them and they mean everything to me," she says. "I couldn't have a child myself so I decided to adopt and they have brought greater meaning to my life."

Lady Colin Campbell spoke about her predictions for I'm A Celebrity

In the interview, the 69-year-old Jamaica-born socialite and writer, who was married to Lord Colin Campbell, the younger brother of the 11th Duke of Argyle and cousin to the Queen, insists that she is no snob – despite being labelled one in the jungle. "I keep my title because it is my legal name, but that is as far as it goes. It doesn’t mean anything to my sons because I have brought them up to treat people the same, irrespective of their background or position in life – as I was. Let's not forget that I was born into a very ancient family with a household name and far more money than the family I married into - so it is not as if I started out without a name. It is neither here nor there in terms of making you a better or worse person. It is just what it is. I can’t bear people who have a sense of entitlement."

For now, she tells HELLO! how they are looking forward to Christmas. "We celebrate in the traditional way. We have a Jamaican and North American connection, so I cook the turkey and do candied sweet potatoes with glazed marshmallows, which the children hate and everyone else loves," she says. "I love doing all that and decorating the trees. We always have a full house of old and true friends."

