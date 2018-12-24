The 23 best Christmas songs of all time - see our amazing playlist here Here's our pick of the best festive tunes for your Christmas playlist

If you're a Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You fan or a Wham! Last Christmas obsessive, or you just can't resist good old Jingle Bells, we have the perfect festive playlist for you. These tunes are some of the biggest classics which will work its magic at either your Christmas party, whilst you're doing Christmas shopping - or even to play in the background when driving home for the festivities! And this is guaranteed to lift anyone's sprit - so make sure you inject Christmas-love vibe into the festive season with these amazing tracks.

MORE: The top 10 Christmas movies of all time

1. Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade

2. Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues

3. Somewhere Only We Know by Lily Allen

4. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey

5. Last Christmas by Wham!

6. Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! by Dean Martin

7. Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band Aid

8. Driving Home For Christmas by Chris Rea

9. One More Sleep by Leona Lewis

10. Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens

11. 8 Days of Christmas by Destiny's Child

12. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

13. Frosty the Snowman by Cocteau Twins

14. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5

15. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by The Temptations

16. My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears

17. Jingle Bells - Michael Bublé (ft. The Puppini Sisters)

18. Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt

19. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland

20. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

21. A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives

22. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard

23. Baby it's Cold Outside by Dean Martin

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.